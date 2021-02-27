Dion ties McNeese record with 19 strikeouts as Cowboys win home opener over Prairie View

Praire View put runners on base in just two innings in the game – the fifth on a walk to Christian Mendez that snapped Dion’s run of 13 straight batters retired, then one of just three hits allowed in the game by Dion. The Panthers got two runners on base in the ninth before Dion struck out the final two batters to give him 19 in the game and tying the school’s single-game record that was set by former MLB pitcher and McNeese Hall of Fame member Terry Burrows in 1990.