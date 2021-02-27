Colon cancer becoming more of a risk for those under 50

“It’s very important to be screened if you’re eligible to be screened for colon cancer, and that often includes colonoscopy. And it’s even more important to seek medical attention if you do have symptoms. Don’t assume that it’s just hemorrhoids. The perfect time to get a colonoscopy when there’s nothing wrong and whenever you feel great. Because if you wait until you got symptoms, you are two to three times more likely to die from your colon cancer. "