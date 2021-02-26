Westlake man sentenced to 10 years for crash that caused death of unborn baby

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man who was impaired when he caused an accident that resulted in the death of an unborn baby in December 2019 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Judge David Ritchie sentenced Joshua L. Anderson, 26, on two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and one count of third-degree feticide.
Anderson was impaired when he ran a stop sign at Goss road in Westlake in December 2019, striking a truck driven by a woman who was 21 weeks pregnant, according to information from the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office. A 2-year-old passenger in the truck was also injured.
