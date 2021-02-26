WATER UPDATES: Oakdale, Elton, Lake Arthur, Singer lift boil advisories

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Water updates followings February’s winter storms.
Friday’s water updates:
· Waterworks District No. 2 (Singer Water) has lifted its boil advisory.
· The City of Oakdale has lifted its boil advisory.
· The Town of Elton has lifted its boil advisory.
· The Town of Lake Arthur has lifted its boil advisory.
Past water updates:
· The East Allen Water District has lifted its boil advisory.
· Jeff Davis Central Waterworks - north of I-10, in the towns of Iowa, Welsh & Roanoke - lifts boil advisory.
· Water District 3 in Beauregard has lifted its boil advisory.
· Houston River Waterworks District 11 has lifted its boil advisory.
· The City of Lake Charles has lifted its boil advisory.
· The City of DeRidder has lifted its boil advisory.
· The City of Sulphur has lifted its boil advisory.
· Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has lifted its boil advisory.
· Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 4 has lifted its boil advisory.
· Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 7 has lifted its boil advisory.
· Hackberry has lifted its boil advisory.
· The City of Leesville has lifted its boil advisory.
· The Town of Vinton has lifted its boil advisory.
Click on the map for an interactive map of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s water districts.
