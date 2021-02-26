Volunteer group extends efforts to helping families in need in Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -After the winter storm many people in Texas were left without electricity and water
and with temperatures in the teens having no heat in the house is a reality that many faced.
That is what prompted the volunteer group Cajun Navy that is stationed right here in the lake area to extend their efforts by providing warm meals and water to families in need.
With joined efforts in Beaumont, Roger Bee was able to put a team together to source food and water.
He tells me together they were able to feed 2,500 people and gave out over 4,500 cases of water to the community.
His reason? Many people were left without electricity and without water. But when it finally returned, they were then faced with another issue.
With a boil water advisory in effect, many homes were struggling to find clean water.
Roger Bee moved to Louisiana just after the hurricanes and says volunteering is something that is really important to him.
“The reward that you get is greater than the dollars, the hugs, the thank yous, the warm welcomes, the food, and the southern hospitality. That’s really what hits me and that’s what keeps me, that’s my drive to keep helping this community, Bee said.”
The Cajun Navy is expected to return to the lake area this weekend to continue providing services to people in need.
