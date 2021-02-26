Tax filing deadline Thursday, April 15

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s tax season! And the deadline to file is just around the corner.
“Last year, because of COVID-19, the deadline was July 15,” said Courtney Jicks, the area manager for Jackson Hewitt tax service. “This year, as of now, it is April 15.
But as the tax season returns to its normal schedule, residents in Southwest Louisiana are still trying to regain their sense of normalcy.
And while many still find themselves picking up the pieces from the storms, Jicks says you can deduct hurricane expenses from your taxes.
“The biggest thing with taxes is to keep records, and what you are looking at here is the difference between a standard deduction and an itemized deduction,” she said.
Jicks says when you are looking at something like a hurricane, the first thing that they ask you is to keep all documentation and records of the contents from your home.
“The second thing that you wanted to do is when the insurance adjuster came in, you wanted them to get the fair market value of everything that you lost from your home,” Jicks said.
Once you figure out how much you paid out of pocket for expenses, then they can itemize it, something that could help you in the long run.
“It drops your bottom line, so it lowers your adjusted gross income, and it gets your taxable income, and so you get more money back on your refund,” she said.
As you prepare to file your taxes this year, there are a few common mistakes that you can avoid.
“When they file on their own, they get rejects for common mistakes with misspelled names, incorrect social security numbers, unsigned forms, they missed out on credits and deductions that they should have filed,” she said.
But what could happen if you make a mistake? Jicks says the IRS will contact you.
“They will get a letter from the IRS saying that they owe them, you know, it could range from owing them, you know, $500 to, we’ve seen it, you know, if you report your income wrong, you could owe them, you know, $1,000 to $7,000.”
And while this might be a stressful time for many, jicks says it is important to file your taxes as soon as possible.
