SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 25, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 25, 2021.
Alexis Dominic Arceneaux, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of stolen firearms; theft of a firearm; obstruction of justice.
Marvin Louis Doucet, 39, Donaldsonville: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm; obstruction of justice.
Undre Delleon Leggett, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to properly secure a child (2 charges); possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; expired plates.
Bradley Drake Diamond, 22, Westlake: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Jacey Ellen Beard, 20, Iota: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Tyler Michael Verkler, 25, Lake Charles: Battery.
Haley Renee Bunch, 24, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Christie Dianne Parish, 45, Sulphur: Aggravated second-degree battery; hit and run.
Gregory Jared Marcantel, 40, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.
Remy Taylor Ogea, 21, Sulphur: Child desertion; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.
Kayleigh Dasha Bussell, 21, Sulphur: Child desertion; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.
Darion Jermaine Thompson, 26, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; 3rd offense domestic abuse.
William Frederick Bregitzer, 57, Ashtabula, OH: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Edward Louis Zachery, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Allen Harris, 30, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.
Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 65, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Jermaine Jacob Guillory, 42, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shannon Everett Morris Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; escape; resisting an officer.
Tyrone Quincy Wilson, 35, Houma: Monetary instrument abuse; anti-skimming act; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of stolen firearms.
Tonya Morgan Young, 38, Iowa: Child endangerment (2 charges); domestic abuse.
Devuante Omar Stevens, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.
