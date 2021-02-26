Nine Southwest Louisiana girls teams punch their ticket to Marsh Madness

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - It’s a banner year for girls’ basketball in Southwest Louisiana as nine teams are headed to the semifinal round of the LHSAA basketball tournament. The semifinal round will be split between Lake Charles and Hammond.
The defending 4A champion LaGrange Lady Gators are back in the semifinals for the second straight season while the defending Class B champion Lady Panthers of Fairview are making their fourth straight trip.
Hathaway is back in the semifinal round after falling in the Class B title game a year ago as is St. Louis who fell in the Division II title to Liberty a season ago.
Lake Arthur and Merryville each return after trips a season ago, while Reeves and South Beauregard return to Marsh Madness after missing the big dance a season ago.
The biggest surprise to the semifinal round is the 13th seed in the Class 2A bracket, Bell City. The Lady Bruins hit a game-winning three-pointer to pull off another upset, beating Anancoco. The win sends the school to the semifinal round for the first time since 1990.
The LHSAA announced Thursday night that Burton Coliseum would host the Class 5A, 4A, B and C semifinal round along with the Division II, IV and V semifinal games. Hammond’s University Center would play host to the rest for the semifinal round (March 1-3) and for all nine championship games (March 4-6).
2021 LHSAA Marsh Madness Girls’ Basketball State Championship semifinals
(4) Warren Easton vs. (1) LaGrange - 3/3, 7:30 PM @ Burton Coliseum
(7) Northwest vs. (3) South Beauregard - 3/2, 7:30 PM @ University Center
(3) Lake Arthur vs. (2) Amite - 3/1, 7:30 PM @ University Center
(3) Northwood - Lena vs. (2) Merryville - 3/2, 12:00 PM @ University Center
(13) Bell City vs. (1) Hathaway - 3/1, 5:00 PM @ Burton Coliseum
(3) Florien vs. (2) Fairview - 3/1, 7:30 PM @ Burton Coliseum
(4) Reeves vs. (1) Gibsland-Coleman - 3/2, 12:00 PM @ Burton Coliseum
(4) St. Thomas More vs. (1) St. Louis - 3/2, 7:30 PM @Burton Coliseum
