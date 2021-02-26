Boyfriend arrested in connection with body of pregnant woman found in Vinton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the body of a pregnant woman found in Vinton earlier this month.
The body of 33-year-old Kayla Rice, who was six months pregnant when she was reported missing, was found on Ged Road near Vinton on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A warrant for tampering with evidence was issued Monday, Feb. 22, for Rice’s boyfriend, Jonathan Paul Menard, 35, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Menard was previously arrested in Calcasieu Parish on Feb. 11, on a warrant for a parole violation. Menard was transferred from Calcasieu Parish to Jefferson County on Thursday, Feb 22.
Beaumont police say homicide charges are expected to be filed next week.
Rice was last seen at the end of November 2020, according to Beaumont police. Her family reported her missing in December. Her vehicle was immediately found by police but had been physically altered.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.