LSP arrest 5 for operating an illegal poker room in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five men were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24 for violating the state’s gambling laws.
According to the Louisiana State Police Wayne Neyland, Jack Hardesty, John Brewster, Ryan Westmooreland and Darren Ortego were operating and actively recruiting members to participate in illegal poker games while making a profit.
The men were reportedly operating the poker den out of the 5th Street Social club near George O’Neal and Jones Creek Rd.
In Louisiana, the gambling laws prohibit any organization outside of licensed casinos from taking a cut of the winnings from gambling.
A trooper told WAFB these kind of gambling halls are spreading around the country.
