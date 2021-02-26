Local campaign aims to increase awareness and put an end to human trafficking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Since the start of the pandemic, the Lake Area has seen an alarming number of human trafficking cases.
Although, the COVID-19 pandemic halted much of the world’s normal day-to-day operations...according to officials, it hasn’t put a stop to the exploitation of those most vulnerable.
In the meantime, if you’ve seen a local business or friend with a red X on their hand, here’s what it’s all about.
The red X is part of the “END IT Movement” to shine a light on modern-day slavery, and Feb. 25 marks the ninth annual “Shine a Light on Slavery Day.”
“We’re trying to take it and do a local thing..we’re doing the #enditmovementSWLA. People will draw a red X on their hand and post a selfie,” said SWLA Abolitionist President Rusty Havens.
It’s a small gesture for an even bigger message.
”It makes a difference. Not only does it bring awareness to people that may not realize that it happens here...survivors also see it,” Havens said.
According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, with more people relying on technology due to the pandemic, it’s only increased the potential for human trafficking and exploitation.
“It’s a problem that’s only going to get worse because they know that more victims are out there,” said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory.
Guillory says they’ve gotten more calls about child exploitation within these last few months than in 2019.
“We’re in a better situation now that schools are in but you have kids that are bored with not a lot to do and browsing the internet is their thing,” Guillory said.
Something he says traffickers have used to their full advantage.
”It’s sad that they take advantage of kids that are going through times or people, in general, going through tough times.”
Rusty Havens has made it his mission to spread the word about sex trafficking and how locals can get involved in putting an end to it.
“The reality of the fact is that we are beating this,” Haven said. “Once people start taking a more active role we can stop it. I believe personally, that I will see the end of modern-day slavery/human trafficking in my lifetime.”
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, calls to the agency have increased by more than 40% during the pandemic.
END IT is declaring a call to action by asking people to draw a red “X” on their hand and share a photo on social media using #ENDITMOVEMENT to shine a light on the current issue of slavery.
“In its ninth year, the END IT Movement continues to inspire people to raise their voices, advocate for action, and educate the public about the global scourge of modern-day slavery,” said Jenni Brown, END IT Movement Campaign Director. “We remain hopeful as year after year, we continue to see awareness of modern-day slavery grow and more and more people advocating for change.”
About The END IT Movement
END IT is a coalition of 17 non-profit organizations aimed to shine a light on slavery and show the world that the practice still exists. Its members include A21 Campaign, Made in a Free World, ECPAT USA, Not for Sale, Free the Slaves, Polaris Project, International Justice Mission (IJM), World Relief, Love 146, World Vision, As Our Own, Bombay Teen Challenge, The Exodus Road, Hagar, Hope for Justice, The Salvation Army, and Street Grace. All of these organizations are working around the globe to rescue, restore and prevent slavery. For more information about these partners, visit enditmovement.com.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.