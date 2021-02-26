Local campaign aims to increase awareness and put an end to human trafficking

END IT is a coalition of 17 non-profit organizations aimed to shine a light on slavery and show the world that the practice still exists. Its members include A21 Campaign, Made in a Free World, ECPAT USA, Not for Sale, Free the Slaves, Polaris Project, International Justice Mission (IJM), World Relief, Love 146, World Vision, As Our Own, Bombay Teen Challenge, The Exodus Road, Hagar, Hope for Justice, The Salvation Army, and Street Grace. All of these organizations are working around the globe to rescue, restore and prevent slavery. For more information about these partners, visit enditmovement.com.