KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish prices are updated each Friday.

All prices are per pound unless otherwise noted.

RESTAURANT LOCATION PRICE (per pound unless otherwise noted) BeauxDines’ Lake Charles BOILED: Dine-in $7.49 & drive-thru $6.49 Boulet’s Boil-N-Go Sulphur BOILED: $6.49 & $5.99 for 15 lb. and up. Captain’s Table Lake Charles BOILED: $6.24. Circle A Mini Mart Vinton BOILED: $7.50; $6.99 for 10 lb. and up. Cody’s Crawfish Shop Sulphur BOILED: $6.99. Contraband Crawfish Lake Charles BOILED: $6.25 for 10 lb. and under; $5.99 10 lb. and up. Darrell’s Jennings 3 lb. for $18.19 & 5 lb. for $29.10. Fire & Spice Lake Charles BOILED: $6.99 for 14 lb. and under; $6.49 for 15 lb. and up. Habetz Family Crawfish Jennings BOILED: $5.99. Heads or Tails Moss Bluff BOILED: $6.99 & 15 lb. or more $6.59. Hollier’s Sulphur TO GO: $5.98 $17.95 for 3 lb. $29.95 for 5 lb. Honey B Ham Lake Charles Temporarily closed. Hot Spot Moss Bluff BOILED: $6.99 & $6.49 for 10 lb. or more. J&R Crawfish Kinder BOILED: $6.50. John Mo’s Crawdads Iowa BOILED: $6.28. JT’s Seafood Lake Charles BOILED: $5.99. Lebleu’s Landing Sulphur BOILED: 3lb. 17.95 & 5lb. $29.95. Mac’s Crawfish Lake Charles BOILED: $7.50. Mr. Bill’s Lake Charles Temporarily closed. Neptunes Restaurant Elton BOILED: 3 lb. $22.50 and 5 lb. $37.50. Paradise Daiquiris Moss Bluff BOILED: $5.55. Paradise Daiquiris Sulphur BOILED: $5.45. Richard’s Sulphur BOILED: 6.99 to-go. 5 lb. $32.95 3 lb. 21.95. Rikenjak’s Lake Charles BOILED: $7.49; $21.95 for 3 lb.; $32.95 for 5 lb. Rouses BOILED: $4.69. Roy’s Meat Market Iowa Has not started serving crawfish yet. Steamboat Bill’s Broad Street BOILED: $6.99. Steamboat Bill’s DeRidder BOILED: $6.99 Steamboat Bill’s Lakeshore Drive BOILED: $6.99. TaD’s Lake Charles BOILED: 2 lb. $15.99 & 4lb. $26.99.

