KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check

Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish prices are updated each Friday.
All prices are per pound unless otherwise noted.
|BeauxDines’
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: Dine-in $7.49 & drive-thru $6.49
|Boulet’s Boil-N-Go
|Sulphur
|BOILED: $6.49 & $5.99 for 15 lb. and up.
|Captain’s Table
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $6.24.
|Circle A Mini Mart
|Vinton
|BOILED: $7.50; $6.99 for 10 lb. and up.
|Cody’s Crawfish Shop
|Sulphur
|BOILED: $6.99.
|Contraband Crawfish
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $6.25 for 10 lb. and under; $5.99 10 lb. and up.
|Darrell’s
|Jennings
|3 lb. for $18.19 & 5 lb. for $29.10.
|Fire & Spice
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $6.99 for 14 lb. and under; $6.49 for 15 lb. and up.
|Habetz Family Crawfish
|Jennings
|BOILED: $5.99.
|Heads or Tails
|Moss Bluff
|BOILED: $6.99 & 15 lb. or more $6.59.
|Hollier’s
|Sulphur
|TO GO: $5.98 $17.95 for 3 lb. $29.95 for 5 lb.
|Honey B Ham
|Lake Charles
|Temporarily closed.
|Hot Spot
|Moss Bluff
|BOILED: $6.99 & $6.49 for 10 lb. or more.
|J&R Crawfish
|Kinder
|BOILED: $6.50.
|John Mo’s Crawdads
|Iowa
|BOILED: $6.28.
|JT’s Seafood
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $5.99.
|Lebleu’s Landing
|Sulphur
|BOILED: 3lb. 17.95 & 5lb. $29.95.
|Mac’s Crawfish
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $7.50.
|Mr. Bill’s
|Lake Charles
|Temporarily closed.
|Neptunes Restaurant
|Elton
|BOILED: 3 lb. $22.50 and 5 lb. $37.50.
|Paradise Daiquiris
|Moss Bluff
|BOILED: $5.55.
|Paradise Daiquiris
|Sulphur
|BOILED: $5.45.
|Richard’s
|Sulphur
|BOILED: 6.99 to-go. 5 lb. $32.95 3 lb. 21.95.
|Rikenjak’s
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $7.49; $21.95 for 3 lb.; $32.95 for 5 lb.
|Rouses
|BOILED: $4.69.
|Roy’s Meat Market
|Iowa
|Has not started serving crawfish yet.
|Steamboat Bill’s
|Broad Street
|BOILED: $6.99.
|Steamboat Bill’s
|DeRidder
|BOILED: $6.99
|Steamboat Bill’s
|Lakeshore Drive
|BOILED: $6.99.
|TaD’s
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: 2 lb. $15.99 & 4lb. $26.99.
