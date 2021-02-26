50/50 Thursdays
KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish prices are updated each Friday.

All prices are per pound unless otherwise noted.

If you would like to add your restaurant to our list, please e-mail your restaurant name, location, pricing and contact information HERE. Please send in information by 6 p.m. Thursday to be included in Friday’s list.

RESTAURANTLOCATIONPRICE (per pound unless otherwise noted)
BeauxDines’Lake CharlesBOILED: Dine-in $7.49 & drive-thru $6.49
Boulet’s Boil-N-GoSulphurBOILED: $6.49 & $5.99 for 15 lb. and up.
Captain’s TableLake CharlesBOILED: $6.24.
Circle A Mini MartVintonBOILED: $7.50; $6.99 for 10 lb. and up.
Cody’s Crawfish ShopSulphurBOILED: $6.99.
Contraband CrawfishLake CharlesBOILED: $6.25 for 10 lb. and under; $5.99 10 lb. and up.
Darrell’sJennings3 lb. for $18.19 & 5 lb. for $29.10.
Fire & SpiceLake CharlesBOILED: $6.99 for 14 lb. and under; $6.49 for 15 lb. and up.
Habetz Family CrawfishJenningsBOILED: $5.99.
Heads or TailsMoss BluffBOILED: $6.99 & 15 lb. or more $6.59.
Hollier’sSulphurTO GO: $5.98 $17.95 for 3 lb. $29.95 for 5 lb.
Honey B HamLake CharlesTemporarily closed.
Hot SpotMoss BluffBOILED: $6.99 & $6.49 for 10 lb. or more.
J&R CrawfishKinderBOILED: $6.50.
John Mo’s CrawdadsIowaBOILED: $6.28.
JT’s SeafoodLake CharlesBOILED: $5.99.
Lebleu’s LandingSulphurBOILED: 3lb. 17.95 & 5lb. $29.95.
Mac’s CrawfishLake CharlesBOILED: $7.50.
Mr. Bill’sLake CharlesTemporarily closed.
Neptunes RestaurantEltonBOILED: 3 lb. $22.50 and 5 lb. $37.50.
Paradise DaiquirisMoss BluffBOILED: $5.55.
Paradise DaiquirisSulphurBOILED: $5.45.
Richard’sSulphurBOILED: 6.99 to-go. 5 lb. $32.95 3 lb. 21.95.
Rikenjak’sLake CharlesBOILED: $7.49; $21.95 for 3 lb.; $32.95 for 5 lb.
RousesBOILED: $4.69.
Roy’s Meat MarketIowaHas not started serving crawfish yet.
Steamboat Bill’sBroad StreetBOILED: $6.99.
Steamboat Bill’sDeRidderBOILED: $6.99
Steamboat Bill’sLakeshore DriveBOILED: $6.99.
TaD’sLake CharlesBOILED: 2 lb. $15.99 & 4lb. $26.99.

