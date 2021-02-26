KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish prices are updated each Friday.
All prices are per pound unless otherwise noted.
|RESTAURANT
|LOCATION
|PRICE (per pound unless otherwise noted)
|BeauxDines’
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $7.49 dine-in; $6.49 drive-thru.
|Boulet’s Boil-N-Go
|Sulphur
|BOILED: $6.49 & $5.99 for 15 lbs. and up
|Captain’s Table
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $7.99
|Circle A Mini Mart
|Vinton
|BOILED: $6.79 LIVE: $3.75
|Circle 7 Xpress
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $5 LIVE: $3.97
|Cody’s Crawfish Shop
|Sulphur
|BOILED: $6.99
|Darrell’s
|Jennings
|BOILED: $18.19 for 3lbs. & $29.10 for 5lbs.
|Fire & Spice
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $6.49.
|Habetz Family Crawfish
|Jennings
|BOILED: $5.99
|Heads or Tails
|Moss Bluff
|BOILED: $6.99 & 15lbs or more $6.59
|Hollier’s
|Sulphur
|TO GO: $7.15; $21.95 for 3lbs. $34.95 for 5lbs.
|Honey B Ham
|Lake Charles
|Temporarily closed
|Hot Spot
|Moss Bluff
|BOILED: $6.99
|J&R Crawfish
|Kinder
|BOILED: $6.25.
|John Mo’s Crawdads
|Iowa
|BOILED: $6.28.
|JT’s Seafood
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $5.99.
|Lebleu’s Landing
|Sulphur
|BOILED: 3lbs. 21.95 & 5lbs. 34.95
|Mac’s Crawfish
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $7.50.
|Mr. Bill’s
|Lake Charles
|Temporarily closed
|Neptunes Restaurant
|Elton
|BOILED: 3lbs. $22.50 and 5lbs. $37.50.
|Paradise Daiquiris
|Moss Bluff
|BOILED: $6.44.
|Rikenjaks
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: $20.99 for 3lbs. & $34.99 for 5lbs.
|Richard’s
|Sulphur
|BOILED: 6.99 to-go. 5lbs. $32.95 3lbs. 21.95
|Rouses
|BOILED: $4.49
|Roy’s Meat Market
|Iowa
|Has not started serving crawfish yet.
|Steamboat Bill’s
|Broad Street
|BOILED: $6.99.
|Steamboat Bill’s
|DeRidder
|Has not started serving crawfish yet.
|Steamboat Bill’s
|Lakeshore Drive
|BOILED: $6.99.
|TaD’s
|Lake Charles
|BOILED: 2lbs. $15.99 & 4lbs. $26.99.
If you would like to add your restaurant to our list, please e-mail your restaurant name, location, pricing and contact information HERE. Please send in information by 6 p.m. Thursday to be included in Friday’s list.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.