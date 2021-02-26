50/50 Thursdays
KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish prices are updated each Friday.

All prices are per pound unless otherwise noted.

RESTAURANTLOCATIONPRICE (per pound unless otherwise noted)
BeauxDines’Lake CharlesBOILED: $7.49 dine-in; $6.49 drive-thru.
Boulet’s Boil-N-GoSulphurBOILED: $6.49 & $5.99 for 15 lbs. and up
Captain’s TableLake CharlesBOILED: $7.99
Circle A Mini MartVintonBOILED: $6.79 LIVE: $3.75
Circle 7 XpressLake CharlesBOILED: $5 LIVE: $3.97
Cody’s Crawfish ShopSulphurBOILED: $6.99
Darrell’sJenningsBOILED: $18.19 for 3lbs. & $29.10 for 5lbs.
Fire & SpiceLake CharlesBOILED: $6.49.
Habetz Family CrawfishJenningsBOILED: $5.99
Heads or TailsMoss BluffBOILED: $6.99 & 15lbs or more $6.59
Hollier’sSulphurTO GO: $7.15; $21.95 for 3lbs. $34.95 for 5lbs.
Honey B HamLake CharlesTemporarily closed
Hot SpotMoss BluffBOILED: $6.99
J&R CrawfishKinderBOILED: $6.25.
John Mo’s CrawdadsIowaBOILED: $6.28.
JT’s SeafoodLake CharlesBOILED: $5.99.
Lebleu’s LandingSulphurBOILED: 3lbs. 21.95 & 5lbs. 34.95
Mac’s CrawfishLake CharlesBOILED: $7.50.
Mr. Bill’sLake CharlesTemporarily closed
Neptunes RestaurantEltonBOILED: 3lbs. $22.50 and 5lbs. $37.50.
Paradise DaiquirisMoss BluffBOILED: $6.44.
RikenjaksLake CharlesBOILED: $20.99 for 3lbs. & $34.99 for 5lbs.
Richard’sSulphurBOILED: 6.99 to-go. 5lbs. $32.95 3lbs. 21.95
RousesBOILED: $4.49
Roy’s Meat MarketIowaHas not started serving crawfish yet.
Steamboat Bill’sBroad StreetBOILED: $6.99.
Steamboat Bill’sDeRidderHas not started serving crawfish yet.
Steamboat Bill’sLakeshore DriveBOILED: $6.99.
TaD’sLake CharlesBOILED: 2lbs. $15.99 & 4lbs. $26.99.

If you would like to add your restaurant to our list, please e-mail your restaurant name, location, pricing and contact information HERE. Please send in information by 6 p.m. Thursday to be included in Friday’s list.

