KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish prices are updated each Friday.

All prices are per pound unless otherwise noted.

RESTAURANT LOCATION PRICE (per pound unless otherwise noted) BeauxDines’ Lake Charles BOILED: $7.49 dine-in; $6.49 drive-thru. Boulet’s Boil-N-Go Sulphur BOILED: $6.49 & $5.99 for 15 lbs. and up Captain’s Table Lake Charles BOILED: $7.99 Circle A Mini Mart Vinton BOILED: $6.79 LIVE: $3.75 Circle 7 Xpress Lake Charles BOILED: $5 LIVE: $3.97 Cody’s Crawfish Shop Sulphur BOILED: $6.99 Darrell’s Jennings BOILED: $18.19 for 3lbs. & $29.10 for 5lbs. Fire & Spice Lake Charles BOILED: $6.49. Habetz Family Crawfish Jennings BOILED: $5.99 Heads or Tails Moss Bluff BOILED: $6.99 & 15lbs or more $6.59 Hollier’s Sulphur TO GO: $7.15; $21.95 for 3lbs. $34.95 for 5lbs. Honey B Ham Lake Charles Temporarily closed Hot Spot Moss Bluff BOILED: $6.99 J&R Crawfish Kinder BOILED: $6.25. John Mo’s Crawdads Iowa BOILED: $6.28. JT’s Seafood Lake Charles BOILED: $5.99. Lebleu’s Landing Sulphur BOILED: 3lbs. 21.95 & 5lbs. 34.95 Mac’s Crawfish Lake Charles BOILED: $7.50. Mr. Bill’s Lake Charles Temporarily closed Neptunes Restaurant Elton BOILED: 3lbs. $22.50 and 5lbs. $37.50. Paradise Daiquiris Moss Bluff BOILED: $6.44. Rikenjaks Lake Charles BOILED: $20.99 for 3lbs. & $34.99 for 5lbs. Richard’s Sulphur BOILED: 6.99 to-go. 5lbs. $32.95 3lbs. 21.95 Rouses BOILED: $4.49 Roy’s Meat Market Iowa Has not started serving crawfish yet. Steamboat Bill’s Broad Street BOILED: $6.99. Steamboat Bill’s DeRidder Has not started serving crawfish yet. Steamboat Bill’s Lakeshore Drive BOILED: $6.99. TaD’s Lake Charles BOILED: 2lbs. $15.99 & 4lbs. $26.99.

If you would like to add your restaurant to our list, please e-mail your restaurant name, location, pricing and contact information HERE. Please send in information by 6 p.m. Thursday to be included in Friday’s list.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.