First Alert Forecast: Very warm and muggy this weekend with a slight chance of rain

Highs both Saturday and Sunday reach the upper 70′s to near 80 with plenty of moisture around setting up our muggy afternoons. Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days as the front stays just to our north, but another front will begin to make its way closer on Sunday and that could bring a few showers or storms with it for the evening. At this point it doesn’t look to be a washout by any means, but something to keep a close eye on as we get closer.