First Alert Forecast: Very warm and muggy this weekend with a slight chance of rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our warm evenings will continue as we head into the weekend with lows once again in the lower and middle 60′s waking up on Saturday morning with fog once again forming overnight into Saturday. Clouds stick around as well with some sunshine at times, but it definitely won’t be a completely clear weekend unfortunately, but that doesn’t mean you should cancel any plans.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday reach the upper 70′s to near 80 with plenty of moisture around setting up our muggy afternoons. Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days as the front stays just to our north, but another front will begin to make its way closer on Sunday and that could bring a few showers or storms with it for the evening. At this point it doesn’t look to be a washout by any means, but something to keep a close eye on as we get closer.
Rain chances will be increasing though as we head into the start of next week as a cold front will make its way through our region and at this point this one doesn’t look to stall to our north. Showers and even a few storms will be likely for Monday and Tuesday with rain totals still on the lower end for areas along and south of I-10, higher amounts though for areas to the north.
Temperatures cool slightly back into the middle 60′s for Tuesday before sunshine returns for the middle and ending of next week with highs steady in the lower 70′s.
We may see another round of rain late next week, but that is more uncertain. So for now I’ll leave rain out of the forecast but that may change with time if this becomes more certain.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
