FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of fog this morning, few showers possible for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fog not quite as bad as what we were seeing for our Thursday as we have more of a breeze this morning to help keep visibility a little better, but along the coast we are seeing that sea fog and that’s where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Noon today. Temperatures warm into the afternoon as we see mostly cloudy skies with rain chances staying on the lower end for now.
Starting out this morning you’ll definitely want to grab the shorts and short sleeves with temperatures in the lower and middle 60′s, but couple that with dew points in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s it’s a muggy start. Much like our Thursday we warm up quickly thanks to a little bit of sunshine this morning and throughout the afternoon with little chance of rain. The best chance of seeing some of the showers will be north of I-10 closer to Vernon where the front is stalling just to the north and the moisture is riding along to the north and east. Highs climb back into the upper 70′s to near 80, which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year, but any plans that may involve being outside this evening look to be okay, just keep an eye on the radar if you live north of I-10 as a few showers may try to work their way south through late evening.
Our warm evenings will continue as we head into the weekend with lows once again in the lower and middle 60′s waking up on Saturday morning with sea fog once again something we will be watching. Clouds stick around as well with some sunshine at times, but it definitely want be a completely clear weekend unfortunately, but that doesn’t mean you should cancel any plans. Highs both Saturday and Sunday reach the upper 70′s to near 80 with plenty of moisture around setting up our muggy afternoons. Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days as the front stays just to our north, but another front will begin to make its way closer on Sunday and that could bring a few showers or storms with it for our afternoon and evening. At this point it doesn’t look to be a washout by any means, but something to keep a close eye on as we get closer.
Rain chances will be increasing though as we head into the start of next week as a cold front will make its way through our region and at this point this one doesn’t look to stall to our north. Showers and even a few storms will be likely for Monday and Tuesday with rain totals still on the lower end for areas along and south of I-10, higher amounts though for areas to the north. On average a quarter of an inch of rain likely south with half an inch to an inch north. Temperatures cool slightly back into the middle 60′s for Tuesday before sunshine returns for the middle and ending of next week with highs steady in the lower 70′s. Have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
