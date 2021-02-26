FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of fog this morning, few showers possible for the weekend

Starting out this morning you’ll definitely want to grab the shorts and short sleeves with temperatures in the lower and middle 60′s, but couple that with dew points in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s it’s a muggy start. Much like our Thursday we warm up quickly thanks to a little bit of sunshine this morning and throughout the afternoon with little chance of rain. The best chance of seeing some of the showers will be north of I-10 closer to Vernon where the front is stalling just to the north and the moisture is riding along to the north and east. Highs climb back into the upper 70′s to near 80, which is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year, but any plans that may involve being outside this evening look to be okay, just keep an eye on the radar if you live north of I-10 as a few showers may try to work their way south through late evening.