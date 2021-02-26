FEMA explains funding for St. Louis High School rebuild

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -About a month ago some parents and friends of St. Louis Catholic High School were surprised to learn of a move to relocate the school from central Lake Charles eastward to Morganfield Development along Corbina Road.
Word that FEMA might fund a large part of rebuilding St. Louis was a surprise to some since it is a private high school. But FEMA says it is true and explains why.
Last September the Diocese of Lake Charles announced the selection of DCMC Partners and the Lemoine Company of Lafayette to oversee and execute FEMA funded projects for the diocese.
FEMA spokesman Gerard Hammink says FEMA funds are available for private schools because of their public purpose.
Hammink also addressed concerns about how private donations earmarked for reconstruction of the school at its present location would be handled.
Controversy continues to escalate between those who want the school to stay in central Lake Charles and those who want it to move to Morganfield.
Even Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter weighed in, sending a letter to the bishop urging that the school stay on Bank Street.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.