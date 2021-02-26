CPSO searching for Vinton robbery suspects

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals suspected of armed robbery at a convenience store in Vinton Sunday morning.
According to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent, On February 21, at approximately 4 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a convenience store in Vinton in reference to an armed robbery.
The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. After further investigation it was also learned a woman, who had entered the store a short time earlier, was also involved in the robbery, according to Vincent.
The CPSO is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. If anyone has any information about this robbery or can identify the suspects seen in the photographs, call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.
CPSO Detective Travis Mier is the lead investigator on this case.
