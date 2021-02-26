Cowgirls Travel To Houston Baptist Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will play Houston Baptist for the second time in five days when the Cowgirls travel to Houston for a 12 p.m. Southland Conference game. The two team recently faced off in Lake Charles on Feb. 22 with the Cowgirls picking up a 73-55 win. It will be the first of three straight road games before closing out the regular season at home against Lamar on March 6.