Cowgirls Travel To Houston Baptist Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will play Houston Baptist for the second time in five days when the Cowgirls travel to Houston for a 12 p.m. Southland Conference game. The two team recently faced off in Lake Charles on Feb. 22 with the Cowgirls picking up a 73-55 win. It will be the first of three straight road games before closing out the regular season at home against Lamar on March 6.
McNeese (6-11, 6-4 SLC) heads into the game in fourth place in the league standings behind Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, and Southeastern Louisiana with four regular season games remaining. The Cowgirls will look to get back into the win column following their 65-9 home loss at the hands of Southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night.
Divine Tanks continues to lead the Cowgirls on offense with 10.7 ppg. and 7.1 rpg.
HBU (8-8, 4-5 SLC) has two players averaging in double figures with Timia Jefferson leading the way with 14.7 ppg. Kennedy Wilson is averaging 10.1 ppg.
Upcoming Cowgirl Games:
Feb. 27 at Houston Baptist (12 p.m.)
Mar. 1 at Central Arkansas (5:30 p.m.)
Mar. 3 at Nicholls (6 p.m.)
Mar. 6 at vs. Lamar (1 p.m.)
Mar. 10-14 Southland Conference Tournament (TBA)
