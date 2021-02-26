The City of Lake Charles reminds residents of sign postage guidelines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has issued a reminder regarding the rules of posting promotional, marketing, advertising or political signs within the city.
“It is illegal to have advertising signs, promotional signs, marketing signs or political signs in public right-of-ways or medians or attached to utility poles in public right-of-ways. Or anything that may create a traffic hazard at intersections,” said City Administrator John Cardone.
City code prohibits any signs to be posted on city property or in places that would obstruct the view of drivers or pedestrians.
“They are allowed on private property, provided the person that’s putting the sign out ask the property owner if they can put it on their property,” said Cardone.
Once a resident gains permission by property owners, there are still rules that need to be followed.
“On everyone’s personal property, there’s a right-of-way. As long as it sits far enough back so it’s not that close to the roadway creating a hazard, it would be allowed.”
To honor that rights-of-way distance, the city advises to ensure that signs are not places in between utility poles and the roadway. City officials say to post your sign back behind utility poles, so they are far enough away from the road.
“If you drive around the city, you’ll see a lot of the signs out. You’ll see a lot of them on utility poles, and it’s just not allowed. And it’s time to start cleaning up the city.”
The city will be removing signs that violate code, but they said they’ll make an effort to return the signs to the campaign or sign owners.
To report illegally placed signs, you can call the public works help line at (337) 491-1220 or the Mayor’s Action Line at (337) 491-1346.
Cardone also said the time frame for posting political signs is 90 days before an election and 30 days after the election is over.
