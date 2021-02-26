Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks outlast Pelicans, 129-125

Pelicans: “I haven’t noticed it, I’ve got to be honest, I just haven’t,” coach Stan Van Gundy said about fans being back in NBA arenas. “I don’t know that I ever do, unless you’re in a place that’s absolutely packed and going crazy.”... In the first Pelicans-Bucks meeting of the season, Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Bledsoe and Williamson each finished with 20-plus points, while Adams added 20 rebounds, becoming the first starting lineup to have four players score 20-plus and the fifth starter grab 20-plus rebounds since the Detroit Pistons in January 1992.