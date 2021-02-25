SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 24, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 24, 2021.
Ryan Smith, 21, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation.
Tyler Ashton Johnson, 29, Vinton: Disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Glen Douglas Calhoun, 57, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
George Harris III, 24, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000; contempt of court (8 charges); theft of a motor vehicle.
Amanda Joy Buras, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dominique Hatari Arceneaux, 41, Houston, TX: Loitering at the Correctional Center.
Kenneth Browne, 72, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Khalil Raheem Senegal, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Percy Lee Mays, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Mark Quentin Skinner, 29, Mamou: Contempt of court.
Myra Elizabeth Delacroix, 59, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Cladomire Joseph Landry, 31, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.
Gary Brent Harlow, 41, Sulphur: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; switched license plates.
Kimberly Dawn Johnson, 25, Sulphur: Illegal use of dangerous instruments.
Marcus Keith Pentecost, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a felon.
