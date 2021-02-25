Pelicans announce second half of 2020-21 schedule

Eight of New Orleans’ 17 home games during the second half of the season fall on either a Friday (four), Saturday (two) or Sunday (two). All home games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST with the exception of four games that will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (March 14 vs. the LA Clippers, March 27 vs. Dallas, April 2 vs. Atlanta and April 12 vs. Sacramento) and three games that will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CST as part of a nationally televised double-header (March 23 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, April 20 vs. Brooklyn and May 3 vs. Golden State). The tip-off time for the regular season finale on May 16 vs. the Lakers will be announced at a later date.