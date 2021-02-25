Online registration deadline for March 20 election is Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday, Feb. 27, is the online registration deadline for the March 20 election.
The deadline is for unregistered voters and for registered voters who want to make changes to their registration.
This can be done online at www.GeauxVote.com. A valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card will be needed to submit electronically.
Early voting for the March 20 election is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, through Saturday, March 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
