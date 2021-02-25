No. 11 Tigers blast Ragin Cajuns, 11-2

In the top of the second, Jordan Thompson popped the ball up to left-center field but Conn Kimple dropped it and loaded the bases with no outs for Alex Milazzo. Milazzo grounded out to short stop but Mitchell Sanford scored from third to put the Tigers up 1-0. Later, with two outs, Cade Doughty ripped one past short stop that scored Gavin Dugas and Thompson to extend the lead to 3-0. Doughty was 3-for-6 on the night with two RBI and one run. Dugas was 3-for-5 and two runs.