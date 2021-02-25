McNeese forces extras but No. 9 Cajuns get walk off win, 8-7

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Despite a 7-3 deficit with five outs remaining against a top-ten foe, McNeese’s bats came alive scoring four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force extra innings vs. rival UL Lafayette (6-0). The Cajuns would retire the Cowgirls (3-7) in order before Alissa Dalton’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning would end the game in UL Lafayette’s favor, 8-7.
The McNeese rally was jumped started by a pair of solo home runs from Cori McCrary in the sixth and Haylee Brinlee in the seventh. McCrary would double in a runner in the seventh as well and Alayis Seneca’s RBI single tied the game up at seven with one out remaining.
The Cajuns took advantage of a Cowgirl error in the eighth inning when Carrie Boswell reached on a fielder’s choice then advanced to second on a Cowgirl error before Alissa Dalton’s game-winning RBI scored Boswell for the win.
McNeese (3-7) gave up three runs in the first inning aided by two errors to allow the Cajuns (6-0) the jump out to the early lead.
The Cowgirls scored their first runs of the game in the third inning on a two-RBI triple up the middle by Caylon Brabham, a UL Lafayette transfer. Starting pitcher Whitney Tate reached base on a Cajun error and Aaliyah Ortiz drew a walk. Both players scored on Brabham’s triple to cut the lead to 3-2.
Freshman Chloe Gomez picked a good time to hit her first collegiate home run to tie the game at three apiece with a solo home run to left field in the fifth inning. The hit was her only hit of the game.
The tie didn’t last long as the Cajuns scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
With Cajuns on second and third, Justice Milz singled to left scoring both runners for a 6-3 lead then the next batter, Jade Gortarez homered to left for two more runs and a 7-3 Cajun lead.
McNeese outhit the Cajuns 12-8 with three of the 12 Cowgirl hits coming off homeruns. The Cowgirl defense committed five errors including two in the first and eighth inning.
McCrary and Seneca both led McNeese with three hits apiece. McCrary ended the game with a homerun and a double while Brabham had two hits on the night, both were extra base hits.
Tate suffered her third loss of the season to fall to 0-3 after allowing four earned runs on six hits with three walks, two strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.
Flores gave up two hits and two runs in the two batters she faced.
Dalton led the Cajuns with two hits.
McNeese will continue its road trip with a three-game series at No. 22 Central Florida beginning with a 4 p.m. doubleheader Friday. The series will conclude with a single game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The entire series will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Cowgirls will close out their Florida swing at No. 6 Florida on Sunday.
