Man pleads guilty in death of runner struck and killed on Old Hwy. 171

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff man has entered a guilty plea in the death of Jason Webb, who was running with his CrossFit group when he was struck and killed on Old Hwy. 171 around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2020.
George D. McKinney Jr., 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide. Under Louisiana law, vehicular homicide applies when a driver is under the influence.
Authorities said at the time of the accident that McKinney was speeding when he crossed the center line and struck Webb. McKinney tested over two times the legal limit for alcohol.
McKinney is to be sentenced on May 21 following a pre-sentence investigation.
