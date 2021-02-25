Local foundation helps family in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Bethany and Bradly Bryant realized just minutes after birth of their newborn baby they would have a long road ahead of them.
Their baby, Owen Bryant was born with tetralogy of fallot.
It’s a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth.
After a week of wondering when their newborn would receive the surgery he needed to just be able to breathe on his own.
Their prayers were finally answered.
“I think as a family and as a couple this experience has made us stronger. As a couple it’s shown us a lot of things about ourselves about family and about our love for one another really helps us make it through, said Bradly.”
However, the Bryant’s say all of this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the local heart foundation located right here in Lake Charles.
Just moments after sharing the news to Facebook about baby Owen and his serious need for surgery, The Local Heart Foundation reached out.
“We know about Owen’s case and we want to help you. We booked you a room in Houston next to the hospital and we want to help you with travel expenses and it took my breath away because that was our first sign of hope, said Bethany. It just took a lot of stress and anxiety away from the unknowns, said Bradly.”
The director of The Local Heart Foundation, Susannah Todd says that having the ability to help support these families during these times is truly gratifying.
“It just means the world to be able to provide support for them not only financially but emotionally too because that’s really what they need.”
The Bryant’s have received a lot of messages asking how they can help.
They ask that if you are willing to help, donate to the foundation, or purchase tickets for their upcoming fundraiser.
The fundraiser being held by The Local Heart Foundation is a Heart Raffle. This gives the foundation the opportunity to raise money to help alleviate the financial burden of many families in need. As well as, providing emotional support for these families.
Information on the raffle can be found on this link.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.