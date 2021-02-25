LHSAA Marsh Madness tournaments to tip off at Burton on March 1

“The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is especially thrilled to have the opportunity to host the Marsh Madness Basketball Championships. During the previous twelve months since hosting the tournaments last year, our community has endured COVID, two hurricanes, and most recently, a significant winter storm. Because we’ve overcome these unforeseen challenges, I know this year’s Marsh Madness Tournament is especially significant to all of our staff at Burton and the various departments of the Police Jury who assist us in coordinating this event. We hope this year’s tournaments are a success, and we wish the best of luck to the teams competing for their chance to be deemed state champions,” said Jason Barnes, Burton Complex Director.