Lake Charles and several partners launch storm recovery website

“When looking over the past year and the impacts of COVID, Hurricanes Laura and Delta, coupled with the recent ice storm, each of the entities involved in RebuildingSWLA contribute valuable information to residents, travelers, businesses, and beyond. The City of Lake Charles looked to partner with these agencies to make it easier for people to find reliable information in one place instead of attempting to assemble various puzzle pieces on their own to see the big picture,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.