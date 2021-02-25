Lake Charles and several partners launch storm recovery website

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There’s new help for Lake Charles residents struggling to recover from our series of disasters.
Wednesday, the City of Lake Charles along with several groups throughout the region launched RebuildingSWLA.com, in hopes of being a one-stop source for recovery information.
The communications teams from the following groups recently formed the RebuildingSWLA group to streamline correspondence and dissemination of information to people across the region.
- City of Lake Charles
- Visit Lake Charles
- Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana
- Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
- United Way of Southwest Louisiana
- City of Sulphur
- Cameron Parish
“When looking over the past year and the impacts of COVID, Hurricanes Laura and Delta, coupled with the recent ice storm, each of the entities involved in RebuildingSWLA contribute valuable information to residents, travelers, businesses, and beyond. The City of Lake Charles looked to partner with these agencies to make it easier for people to find reliable information in one place instead of attempting to assemble various puzzle pieces on their own to see the big picture,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.
The focus of RebuildingSWLA.com is to highlight humanitarian efforts and current needs as well as the positive strides that the area is making.
“With this new effort working with these other agencies to communicate with our residents the needs, positive stories, the businesses that are open, the businesses that will reopen,” said Visit Lake Charles President & CEO Kyle Edmiston.“The staff at Visit Lake Charles has been in constant communication with hotel partners, the restaurant industry, event organizers, the arts community, clients, and business owners to curate the most accurate information for residents and visitors. From word-of-mouth, social media groups to phone calls and e-mails to partners across Southwest Louisiana, it’s a large undertaking.”
Leaders are hoping the website will also serve as a resource tool to get some local businesses back up and running and also serve as a tool to update hours of operation.
The website will also serve as a meeting ground for residents to sign up for future volunteer opportunities.
To learn more about RebuildingSWLA, log on to www.RebuildingSWLA.com or visit the Facebook page www.Facebook.com/RebuildingSWLA.
