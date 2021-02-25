FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to our Thursday, a few showers possible tonight

Temperatures this morning are very warm as well as we have slowly made our way back into the lower and middle 60′s and couple that with the light southerly breeze bringing moisture into the area we have seen the fog really rolling in. Sunshine will once again be limited throughout the day today and that will mean the fog will burn off slowly and we could be seeing issues with fog up until noon especially along and south of I-10. Highs this afternoon however will be on the warmer side despite not much sunshine as we climb into the lower and middle 70′s. As for rain chances we are still looking at the possibility of a few stray showers throughout the afternoon and overnight hours, but the bulk of the rain looks to remain off to our north closer to the stalled front. You can go ahead and count on almost a repeat as we head into Friday with warm and muggy conditions creating fog for the morning hours with a few showers throughout the afternoon with the front stalling in the northern portions of Louisiana.