FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another foggy night ahead after a few light showers exit by early evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar continues to show a few light showers moving over parts of Southwest Louisiana this afternoon in response to the Gulf moisture getting pulled up across the state with a front remained stalled to our north. In addition, plenty of clouds and warmth remain in place after nearly topping out near 80 this afternoon in Lake Charles. Those few showers around will move north through early evening as we set up for another round of fog to return to Southwest Louisiana this evening and through the overnight.
Temperatures will remain on the mild side again this evening, not dropping out of the 60s overnight as another round of thick fog settles into the area through the evening and overnight. As we saw last night, this fog will be thickest along the coastline and up to the I-10 parishes but even extend farther north into Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes later in the night. Use extreme caution if you’re out traveling tonight and be prepared to take some extra time for your morning commute on Friday.
The fog will likely linger through mid-morning before giving way to another cloudy and muggy day for Friday which will again bring a few spotty showers to parts of the area. Rain chances stay low overall though at only 20% with afternoon highs warming into the middle 70s. We’ll keep a small chance of rain in the forecast through the afternoon and early evening although another round of fog is likely to return Friday night into Saturday morning.
The weekend will keep much of the same weather we’ve seen the past few days, with above average temperatures. Nightly fog will likely resume and there could be a few isolated showers Saturday with a slightly better chance Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t be until early next week that the front actually moves into Southwest Louisiana bringing better rain chances to the area for Monday and Tuesday of next week and slightly cooler temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
