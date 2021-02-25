FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another foggy night ahead after a few light showers exit by early evening

Temperatures will remain on the mild side again this evening, not dropping out of the 60s overnight as another round of thick fog settles into the area through the evening and overnight. As we saw last night, this fog will be thickest along the coastline and up to the I-10 parishes but even extend farther north into Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes later in the night. Use extreme caution if you’re out traveling tonight and be prepared to take some extra time for your morning commute on Friday.