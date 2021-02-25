Feazell’s 22 points lead McNeese to 95-91 win over Southeastern

“Our bigs played really well,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “Feazell was great Coming out of the half that’s what we emphasized was to get he and Carlos the ball on the block. Both of those guys did a heck of a job. They’re (Lions) a hard matchup for us. A lot of times they put five guards on the floor who can all shoot the 3. We decided to stay big and keep feeding KeyShawn and Carlos.”