Daycare workers now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United States has now reached over half a million deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the vaccine is administered across the country, Governor John Bel Edwards has now expanded eligibility in Louisiana to daycare workers.
While Kidz Kuntry Owner and Director Jennifer Vest tries to create a fun learning environment, she knows COVID-19 is no child’s play.
“It’s a relief that we’re finally able to access the vaccine,” Vest said. “I know that we have some staff that will receive it and some that are more reserved, and you know kinda nervous about it.”
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh says more eligible groups do not necessarily mean more vaccines are available.
“There is still a very limited supply of vaccines,” she said. “People who are in the eligible group may not be able to find a vaccine immediately, it may still take a couple of weeks before we kind of work through that entire group.”
Robin Soileau, an Infant Room Teacher at Kidz Kuntry, has already received the vaccine. As a diabetic, she qualified in an earlier high-risk group.
“I have received both the first and the second,” Soileau said. “I have felt no symptoms.”
While full community vaccination will take some time, Vest is hopeful this will be one step closer to normalcy.
“I’m hoping that eventually, they will all decide to receive the vaccine because it really affects the center from a financial standpoint, but it also affects our families from a financial standpoint when our staff has to be isolated, and then those classrooms have to be quarantined for 14 days,” she said. I’m optimistic and hope that we all get it, and it will have a positive impact on our center.
Dr. Cavanaugh adds the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is currently awaiting emergency use authorization.
