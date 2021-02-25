Cowgirls Stumble In Second Half In Loss To Southeastern La.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball couldn’t overcome cold shooting and foul trouble in the second half here Wednesday night in its 65-49 Southland Conference loss to Southeastern Louisiana.
After shooting 50 percent (13 of 26) from the field in the first half, McNeese (6-11, 6-4 SLC) struggled from the field in the second half to shoot just. 14.3 percent (4 of 28). The Cowgirls complicated matters even more by having four players foul out including its two leading scorers in Divine Tanks and Kyla Hamilton. Both players led McNeese with 12 points on the night while Claralee Richard chipped in 10 points. Also fouling out was Maia Robinson and Whitney Johnson.
”We’ve been getting off to good starts and we’ve been able to get out on people early to build our confidence then we come out in the second half and took some quick shots which allowed Southeastern La. to get back into the game.”I thought we settled down, we went back and forth for awhile then they went on their run and their energy took over and we just never matched it, head coach Kacie Cryer said.”
The Cowgirls held a slim 16-13 lead after the first period and a 33-25 halftime lead. Southeastern La. (9-6, 8-4 SLC) picked up its defensive intensity in the second half and outscored the Cowgirls 40-16 in the second half, holding McNeese to eight points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Southeastern Louisiana opened the third quarter on an 11-1 scoring run in the first five minutes of the quarter to take a 36-34 lead and a 47-41 lead after three quarters.
Another scoring run by SE La. to open up the fourth quarter gave them their first double figure lead (52-42) with six minutes left in the game.
McNeese would only score two points in the final three minutes of the game as SE La. scored eight to pick up the win.
Natalie Kelly led the Lady Lions with a double double (10 pts., 10 reb.) and Breaonca Ducksworth and Chrissy Brown led all players with 14 points apiece.
