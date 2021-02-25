Cowgirls Continue Week With Games Against Ranked Opponents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball will continue its week of games against ranked opponents with a three-game series at #22 Central Florida Friday (3 p.m. (CT)/DH) and Saturday (12 p.m.) before concluding the week with a single game (12 p.m. CT) at #6/#5 Florida on Sunday.
Friday’s doubleheader will be live streamed on ESPN+. Live stats will be provided for all games this weekend. All links can be found on mcneesesports.com.
McNeese (3-7) has played six ranked opponents this season and this week alone the Cowgirls will have faced four of those six ranked opponents. The Cowgirls enter the weekend ranked second in the nation in double plays per game behind Texas. McNeese has turned 11 double plays so far for an average of 1.10 per game.
McNeese has gone into extra innings in three of its last six games including two of its last three games. The Cowgirls are coming off an 8-7 (8 inn.) road loss at #7 UL-Lafayette on Wednesday. McNeese also played extra-inning games against #20 Arkansas and #23 Baylor last weekend in its own Cowgirl Classic.
The Cowgirls are led at the plate by Alayis Seneca’s .364 batting average while Jil Poullard leads the team with 11 hits and four stolen bases. Cori McCrary has a team high three homeruns including one against the Cajuns Wednesday night along with a team high eight RBI. Caylon Brabham has seven RBI and Halee Brinlee has six RBI.
In the circle for the Cowgirls, freshman Ashley Vallejo (0-2) leads the staff with a 2.43 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23.0 innings.
Saleen Flores leads the team with two wins (2-2) and has eight strikeouts in 23.2 innings.
UCF (6-1) has outscored its opponents 73-19 in the first seven games of the season. The Knight’s lone loss of the season was a 3-2 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 14.
The two-time National Champions, Florida (8-0) begins a six game homestand Thursday night against North Florida before facing Louisville Saturday afternoon and again Sunday morning before taking on the Cowgirls.
