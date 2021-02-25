Cowboys open home slate against Prairie View for four games

“It’s just exciting to play at home,” said head coach Justin Hill who is now in his eighth season at the helm and has amassed 200 career wins to rank as the second most victories by a McNeese head coach in school history and only trailing the late, legendary Tony Robichaux (263). “We’ve been practicing here (The Jeaux) two, three weeks now, just the chance to be able to play somebody here, it’s pretty exciting.”