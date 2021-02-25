Cowboys open home slate against Prairie View for four games

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Amidst all the noise and construction surrounding McNeese’s Joe Miller Ball Park, or The Jeaux, including repairing the stadium lights, scoreboard and sound system, just to name a few, the McNeese Cowboys have been preparing for its home opening weekend series against Prairie View which will get underway on Friday at 6 p.m.
The schedule for the four-game series has changed for Saturday and Sunday with the doubleheader now scheduled for Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale at 1.
“It’s just exciting to play at home,” said head coach Justin Hill who is now in his eighth season at the helm and has amassed 200 career wins to rank as the second most victories by a McNeese head coach in school history and only trailing the late, legendary Tony Robichaux (263). “We’ve been practicing here (The Jeaux) two, three weeks now, just the chance to be able to play somebody here, it’s pretty exciting.”
McNeese dropped three games to 22nd-ranked Alabama in last weekend’s season opening series but the Cowboys had a chance at winning each game and out-hit the Crimson Tide in two of the three. Alabama got the big hits when needed while the Cowboys made a couple of correctable mistakes.
The Cowboys had four players come out of that series hitting over .300. Right fielder Clayton Rasbeary hit safely in all three games and will enter this weekend with a .417 batting average. Catcher Brett Whelton was behind the plate in all three games and hit .400; second baseman Nate Fisbeck is hitting .357 with a team-high three doubles while first baseman Jake Dickerson is hitting .333.
On the mound, Hill will stick with the same rotation through the first three games – LHP Will Dion on Friday night, RHP Ty Abraham on game one on Saturday, and RHP Christian Vega in the second game.
Prairie View will be opening up its season this weekend after the Panthers had its season-opening games canceled at the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans against Alabama State, Alabama A&M and Jackson State.
McNeese is 42-1 all-time against Prairie View.
ATTENDANCE:
A limited number of fans will be allowed due to state COVID regulations which has set the capacity to 25 percent. Admission is free.
McNeese clear bag policy will be enforced as well as a face mask check.
CONCESSIONS:
Concessions will be sold on Friday and Sunday but not at Saturday’s game.
PARKING:
Parking for fans will be in the general admission lots which are located behind the left field wall and the paved lot running along McNeese Street. Fans are to be reminded that those lots will also be used for football parking on Saturday. No overnight parking will be allowed as well as not tailgating or RVs.
DIGITAL MEDIA:
Live stats will be available on McNeeseSports.com. Fans can also follow along on Twitter at the @McNeeseBaseball page. Due to damage caused by the hurricanes, there will be no radio or video stream.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.