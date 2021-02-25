Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Invision)
By Greg Brobeck | February 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 6:13 PM

(Gray News) - Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive test by a member of her and husband Garth Brooks’ team, according to a representative for the duo.

A social media post states Yearwood and Brooks are in quarantine.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – currently quarantining at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.