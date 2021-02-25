Authorities searching for missing Vidalia teen

Authorities searching for missing Vidalia teen
Authorities searching for missing Vidalia teen (Source: Vidalia Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville | February 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:57 AM

VIDALIA, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police have issued an endangered/missing child advisory on behalf of the Vidalia Police for 17-year-old Shanon Robb.

Robb was reported missing by his parents on Feb. 25, 2021, and was last seen on home surveillance footage leaving his residence on Linden St. around 3:30 a.m. He was then spotted walking west on Hwy 131 in Vidalia.

He is a white male with shoulder-length brown hair, is 5′8, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He is possibly wearing cowboy boots with a cowboy hat and carrying a large black duffel bag. He is a teenager with autism and is possibly armed.

State Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Robb to contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.