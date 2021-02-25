ACLU asks local organizations to review policies after Oaklin Springs Cemetery removes “Whites Only” provision

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - The ALCU of Louisiana is asking local organizations to join Oaklin Springs Cemetery in reviewing and revising lingering racist policies following the cemetery’s recent decision to remove their “whites only” provision.
In January of 2021, the ACLU issued a letter to the Oberlin cemetery after officer Darrell Semien was denied burial. The letter urged the cemetery’s board to revise their governing body’s bylaws and remove any “whites only” provisions, language, and references. The cemetery would later remove the race-based restrictions from their burial contracts.
The Oaklin Springs Cemetery sent a response to the ACLU, with the cemetery’s board president, H. Crieg Vizena, stating that they had removed their “whites only” covenant and destroyed all copies of prior contracts. The president also provided the ACLU with minutes from the unanimous vote that removed the word “white” from the contracts.
The letter stated, “In light of this egregious tragedy I find myself reflecting on the fact that even in his death officer Darrell Semien was able to continue to serve his beloved community posthumously.”
Such race-based restrictions are unconstitutional and in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment according to a 1948 Supreme Court ruling (Shelley v. Kraemer, 334 U.S. 1). However, the ACLU says that there are still many similar restrictions in place today, particularly in home deeds.
ACLU of Louisiana executive director Alanah Odoms says, “Though we’re glad the Oaklin Springs Cemetery has removed this racist policy from their books, we know that an untold number of these covenants persist, contributing heavily to segregation and real estate-based systemic racism within our state.”
“It is deeply disheartening to see so many American cities remain segregated by race, which is why we’re inviting all organizations in Louisiana to take action now and join us in the ongoing fight for racial justice,” Odoms continued. “We urge you to review your own founding documents and make any necessary changes as exemplified by Oaklin Springs Cemetery: void your racist contracts, hold meetings with your board members to develop a new path forward, and actively document your efforts to desegregate our nation once and for all.
We can never disengage from the struggle for racial justice in America. Even the loftiest of our foundational ideals can never fully escape the unspoken truths of our nation’s history. We must constantly reexamine this brutal idea of racial hierarchy that has been woven into the fabric of our lives.”
