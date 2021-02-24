SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 23, 2021

February 24, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 23, 2021.

Janaisha Roshanda Lanae Malveaux, 18, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; failure to stop or yield; reckless operation.

Kenneth Roy Simon, 54, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Johannah Heye, 22, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Benito Guevara-Ibarra, 55, Brownsville, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Lee Wolfe Jr., 40, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Dylan James Miller, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Matthews Dylan Estridge, 21, Starks: Attempted probation violation.

Germain Deshawn Singleton, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Andrew Bryan Lewis, 41, Bush: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug.

Dominique Hatari Arceneaux, 41, Crosby, TX: Hit and run driving; second offense DWI; careless operation.

Dillon Craig Thompson, 27, Dequincy: Sexual battery.

Luis Antonio Contreras-Benitez, 20, Willis, TX: Federal detainer.

Ramon Sandoval Jr., 37, Houston, TX: Hit and run driving; instate detainer; reckless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Tameika Lashella Poullard, 35, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Darrell Jerome Welcome, 37, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges); trespassing.

