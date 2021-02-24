12 Southwest Louisiana girls teams advance to the quarterfinals

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs wrapped up Tuesday with Southwest Louisiana sending 12 teams to the quarterfinal round including all three No. 1 seeds.
Hathaway was the area’s lone No. 1 seed in play Tuesday night as the Lady Hornets rolled in their 74-43 win over No. 16 Castor. Also of note was 13th seed Bell City’s impressive upset over fourth-seeded Quitman, 47-32.
Below are final scores from the second round of the girls basketball playoffs.
TUESDAY’S FINAL SCORES
(6) Elton 69, (11) Delhi 44
(1) Hathaway 74, (16) Castor 43
(6) Jennings 57, (11) Union Parish 41
(11) Springfield 50, (27) Vinton 48
(7) Rosepine 57, (10) Many 53
(13) Bell City 47, (4) Quitman 32
(11) Glenmora 57, (6) Lacassine 56
(2) Fairview 84, (18) Pitkin 34
(5) Summerfield 57, (12) Starks 30
(7) Evans 79, (10) Georgetown 46
(1) Madison Prep 60, (16) Westlake 30
(7) White Castle 47, (10) Grand Lake 38
MONDAY’S FINAL SCORES
(1) LaGrange 50, (17) North Vermilion 24
(3) South Beauregard 54, (19) Ville Platte 37
(9) Loranger 43, (8) Iota 41
(1) St. Louis Catholic 68, (16) Teurlings Catholic 24
(3) Lake Arthur 63, (14) Red River 41
(2) Amite 74, (15) Kinder 50
(2) Merryville 72, (15) Oberlin 23
(4) Reeves 64, (13) Calvin 39
*(10) Grand Lake 43, (23) Ringgold 34
*denotes first-round playoff game
