LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Have you ever wanted to enter your dog into a beauty contest?
Well now you have a chance to.
The Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue wanted the chance to still celebrate Mardi Gras despite being canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic so they came up with a virtual way to celebrate.
Pittie Gras is a fundraiser being held by the Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue
All proceeds raised will be used to help the rescue to provide the essentials needed to give the pets the love they deserve.
It is a completely virtual beauty competition for your furry friend.
In the contest, your pet is to be decked out in Mardi Gras attire or in a Mardi Gras themed background.
Local volunteer Juanita Cox thought it was important for the organization to still incorporate Mardi Gras into the lives of people located right here in Southwest Louisiana.
“We thought that something virtual would be fun and engaging because we just are lacking so much right now in our daily lives and we thought it would just be a good idea for people to invoke their creativity and involve their animals.”
Submissions for the competition are open until February 28th at noon.
Voting ends March 1st at 8 p.m..
For more information, here’s a link to their website.
