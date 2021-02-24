No. 11 Oklahoma State blanks McNeese, 5-0

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese softball picked up two quick hits in the first inning then were held hitless the rest of the game in a 5-0 shutout loss to No. 10 Oklahoma State Tuesday night.
Oklahoma State (8-0) didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard when Chyenne Factor, OSU’s second batter of the game connected for a solo home run to take the early 1-0 lead.
McNeese (3-6) got back-to-back hits from Jil Poullard and Kaylee Lopez in the Cowgirls’ first at-bat but OSU’s pitcher Carrie Eberle didn’t allow another hit the rest of the game.
OSU added three more runs in the fifth off a Factor single down the right-field line for an RBI then a double to left-centerfield by Alysen Febrey scored two more runs for a 4-0 lead.
Febrey would strike again in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to left for the 5-0 lead. OSU ended the game with eight hits and Factor and Febrey accounted for four of the eight hits and all five RBI. Both players ended the game with two hits apiece while Febrey collected three RBI.
Eberle threw a complete-game shutout, allowing the two hits early in the game with five strikeouts and one walk to improve to remain undefeated at 3-0 on the year.
Saleen Flores was credited with the loss, evening her record to 2-2 on the year. Flores gave up four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Freshman Ashley Vallejo relieved Flores and gave up one run on four hits in two innings and Jenna Edwards came into the game to get pinch hitter Katelynn Carwile to go down looking for the last OSU out in the top of the seventh.
McNeese will continue it challenging schedule against ranked opponents when the Cowgirls travel to Lafayette Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. game at No. 9 UL-Lafayette.
