Local organizations form RebuildingSWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Multiple organizations from around Southwest Louisiana have come together to form a new communications initiative designed for post-storm rebuilding efforts.
The communications teams from the City of Lake Charles, Visit Lake Charles, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, United Way of Southwest Louisiana, City of Sulphur and Cameron Parish recently formed the RebuildingSWLA group to streamline correspondence and dissemination of information to people across the region.
“When looking over the past year and the impacts of COVID-19, Hurricanes Laura and Delta, coupled with the recent ice storm, each of the entities involved in RebuildingSWLA contribute valuable information to residents, travelers, businesses and beyond. The City of Lake Charles looked to partner with these agencies to make it easier for people to find reliable information in one place instead of attempting to assemble various puzzle pieces on their own to see the big picture,” said Mayor Hunter of City of Lake Charles.
The mission of RebuildingSWLA is to provide a clear voice and comprehensive view for anyone seeking to learn more about the success stories and overarching needs of Southwest Louisiana with firsthand information curated by the collective staff and regional partners to keep everyone engaged in the process of rebuilding Southwest Louisiana. The focus is to highlight humanitarian efforts and current needs as well as the positive strides that the area is making in restoring businesses, cultural assets and infrastructure.
“Whether someone is a victim of a disaster or other type of personal crisis, the existence of supportive services helps people’s basic needs to be met. Through United Way of Southwest Louisiana partnerships and funded programs, these services provide a crucial safety net for vulnerable populations to quickly access help and receive the support they need to have a better quality of life, both now and in the future,” said Denise Durel, President/CEO at United Way of SWLA.
“The staff at Visit Lake Charles has been in constant communication with hotel partners, the restaurant industry, event organizers, the arts community, clients, and business owners to curate the most accurate information for residents and visitors. From word-of-mouth, social media groups to phone calls and e-mails to partners across Southwest Louisiana, it’s a large undertaking. We are certain that this immediate sharing of information in one location will result in everyone being able to see the top messages in a more crystallized way to gain better perspective,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.
To learn more about RebuildingSWLA, log on to www.RebuildingSWLA.com or visit the Facebook page www.Facebook.com/RebuildingSWLA.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.