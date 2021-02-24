Local organizations form RebuildingSWLA

“The staff at Visit Lake Charles has been in constant communication with hotel partners, the restaurant industry, event organizers, the arts community, clients, and business owners to curate the most accurate information for residents and visitors. From word-of-mouth, social media groups to phone calls and e-mails to partners across Southwest Louisiana, it’s a large undertaking. We are certain that this immediate sharing of information in one location will result in everyone being able to see the top messages in a more crystallized way to gain better perspective,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.