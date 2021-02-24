LCPD arrests Alabama woman wanted for 1st-degree armed robbery and felony homicide

According to Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux, the Lead investigator with the Lake Charles Police Department Jonathan Landrum contacted Sergeant George Miller with the Lake Charles Police Department/US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and advised of Amanda Buras whereabouts. In a collaborative effort with Lake Charles Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police and US Marshals task force, Amanda was taken into custody.