LCPD arrests Alabama woman wanted for 1st-degree armed robbery and felony homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Wednesday, February 24, officers with the Combined Anti-Drug Team received information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive out of Alabama.
According to Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux, the Lead investigator with the Lake Charles Police Department Jonathan Landrum contacted Sergeant George Miller with the Lake Charles Police Department/US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and advised of Amanda Buras whereabouts. In a collaborative effort with Lake Charles Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police and US Marshals task force, Amanda was taken into custody.
Amanda Buras is wanted out of Shelby County, Alabama for 1st-degree armed robbery and felony homicide.
Buras is currently being housed at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility awaiting extradition back to Alabama, and she is being charged locally with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Desormeaux.
