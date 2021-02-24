“Keep St. Louis Downtown” funding campaign kicked off

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A funding campaign has been announced called “Keep Saint Louis Downtown” and it’s being administered by Project Build a Future, a local non-profit that helps build houses for those in need.
Former Lake Charles Mayor and State Senator Willie Mount is the co-chair of “Keep Saint Louis Downtown.” It’s an effort to raise enough money to allow the Diocese of Lake Charles to rebuild the high school on Bank Street, rather than move it east to Morganfield off Corbina Road.
“As a former mayor I was very involved and supportive of downtown development. The overall philosophy of that is, if your downtown dies, your city dies. And so it’s really the heartbeat of Southwest Louisiana or Lake Charles,” said Mount.
She says a strong educational component is very important for downtown. “That affects jobs, that affects other businesses that are around the downtown area, even around the St. Louis area,” she said.
There are several tiers of contributions starting at a $1000 minimum for individuals. If the Diocese relocates the school anyway, the funds will be returned.
“If that happens, we’ll immediately refund the individuals money, if they request that. And all we need is their name, address, cell phone and email address.”
Project Build a Future is administering the fund at First Federal Bank. No word on when Bishop Glen John Provost may issue a final decision on whether they will relocate the high school.
A spokesman for St. Louis sent the following comment:
“We are always grateful for unconditional gifts. Financial gifts specified for construction costs are automatically deducted from FEMA’s contribution as such financial gifts would be considered a duplication of benefits.”
“The goal and mission of the fund is to provide funding to allow the Diocese to keep and rebuild Saint Louis High School at its current 15-acre site on Bank Street in central Lake Charles. The fundraising drive is divided into three equally important tiers. 1) individual donations (with a minimum $1000 donation), 2) larger local business donations and 3) larger foundation donations.”
“The donations are FULLY REFUNDABLE in the event the goal (keeping Saint Louis downtown) is not met. Put another way, donations will be promptly refunded in the event the diocese makes the decision to move Saint Louis from its present central Lake Charles location. In the event an individual, business or foundation does not want their donation refunded, those funds would be used for educational grants within Project Build A Future’s target area (central and north Lake Charles).”
“Donations can be made online (a 3% processing fee will apply) or checks can be mailed to, or dropped off at, the law firm of Cox, Cox, Filo, Camel and Wilson, 723 Broad Street, Lake Charles, La, 70601 (corner of Broad and Kirkman). Checks should be made payable to “PBAF/Keep St. Louis Downtown”.”
“All donations not refunded will be tax deductible for the 2021 tax year. Donor information needed for potential refunds are simply name, address, cell number and e-mail (for contact purposes). The identity of any individual or business who wishes to donate but remain anonymous, will be kept confidential. Online donations can be made at www.savethetradition.com/donate and checks can be dropped off at the Cox Law Firm during normal business hours.”
“We are very excited to do this and believe this fund will be a true game changer. Let’s show the School and the Diocese how serious we really are about preserving central Lake Charles and keeping Saint Louis High School downtown!”
For additional information or questions contact Chelle Lapointe at chelle@coxatty.com.
Project Build A Future
Former Mayor Willie Mount
Robert McCall
Campaign Co-Chairs
