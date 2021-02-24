Increase in gas prices following last weeks weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, for regular gas, the average price in Calcasieu Parish stands at $2.42 per gallon, 22 cents more expensive than last month’s average.
The cause for this price hike? Last week’s winter weather.
“There is the short term and the long term. What we are experiencing now is just sort of a short-term spike,” said Dr. Daniel Groft, The Director of McNeese drew Center for Business and Economic Analysis. “I mean, that’s due mainly to weather and power outages.”
Dr. Groft says the reason gas is a bit more expensive now is because of issues with crude oil refinement.
“You had a lot of pre-emptive shutdowns of refineries,” he said. “There was also decreased refining capacity due to the power outages and the weather, they preemptively shut them down to prepare. So that really restricts the supply.”
But the headache from last week’s weather did not just stop there.
The distribution of gas was slowed down by the icy roads that made driving conditions dangerous throughout the state.
“There was difficulty in transporting the gas to the station, so you had that supply cut,” he said. “Then you had a lot of people, once things started getting better, come out and demand more, so you start filling up your tank a little bit more, and so you get this cut and supply. This increase in demand, that is going to raise prices.”
Limited supply combined with ordinary demand for gas is raising prices until production resumes back to normal.
“Power has been restored to a lot of places, and the weather is finally warmer out, you know, all the ice has melted,” he said. “So I think that short-run spike will probably come down once because the refineries are coming back online, you’re getting that refining capacity, it’s easier to get gas to places, so it should come down.”
While this is a short-term spike, Dr. Groft says residents should keep an eye out on their finances as more of their budget will be spent on gas.
“If you only fill up your tank once a week, they might see a little more of their income go to gas,” he said. “So it might have to come away from other purchases, and businesses will have to pay more for their transportation when they transport their goods and services to other places.
