FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watch for more fog tonight with only a slim chance of rain through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A rather cloudy day across Southwest Louisiana did not stop the warmup as temperatures surged into the 70s this afternoon and will continue to feel milder well into the evening, not dropping nearly as low as we saw this morning. One thing of note is more fog is on the way tonight and will be a problem for most of Southwest Louisiana through the commute time on Thursday. Rain chances stay low though.
As far as temperatures tonight, we’ll see them dropping through the 60s after sunset but nothing much below 60 overnight as dew points have risen substantially today and the extra mugginess will keep lows much milder. On average, lows range from the upper 50s north to near 60 along I-10 as fog will likely be around to start the day, giving way to another cloudy and warm afternoon with a couple of isolated showers.
The pattern remains largely unchanged as we head into Friday with a stalled front still north of our area, keeping more clouds, more fog, and more warmth and humidity with only isolated showers in the forecast. A surge of even warmer kicks in for Saturday and Sunday as the front lifts northward and warmer air returns in its wake with highs back into the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
A better chance of rain is back in the forecast by early next week as another front moves our area with a better likelihood of actually pushing into Southwest Louisiana but only slightly dropping our temperatures which take another rebound into the 70s again with a drier and sunnier pattern returning by the middle to latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
