FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build throughout the day, scattered showers arriving this evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are off to another cool start to our day as temperatures are ranging from the upper 30′s for Oakdale to upper 40′s across much of the area with a few lower 50′s sprinkled into the mix as well. So far the clouds have held off to the west this morning, but as we near day break they will begin to inch closer form the west and set up a mostly cloudy to cloudy afternoon.
A few areas of patchy fog have developed this morning and much like our Tuesday morning that has been confined to I-10 points south towards the coast, so as you head off to work and school this morning just allow yourself a little extra time in case you encounter some of this fog. Despite the lack of sunshine expected today temperatures will be on the rise throughout the afternoon as we can expect to reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s once again so a pleasant afternoon in store. However, the one difference is that chance for a few showers to pop up through the afternoon and more so into the evening as we see an upper level disturbance push into the region. Rain will be on the lighter side as well as spotty with not everyone getting in on the action, but what we will all see is warmer weather for Thursday morning as we start off well above average in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.
Clouds will continue to remain in place throughout our Thursday as well with temperatures slightly cooler for some as the cloud cover keeps areas in the upper 60′s to near 70, but overall still not terrible. Rain chances remain on the lower side, but scattered showers will be possible during the morning with a slight break into the afternoon before more rain returns into the evening time frame. Models continue to keep the bulk of the rain to our north as the front stall into northern Louisiana and into Arkansas. Scattered showers will be possible once again for Friday with highs staying on the steady side of the upper 60′s to near 70. If there is some good news it is that the weekend looks to be a little drier and warmer.
Saturday and into Sunday we could still see some isolated showers from time to time, with the best chance coming on our Saturday morning before we see drier weather into Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Highs each afternoon climb back into the lower and middle 70′s despite little to no sunshine. We do see the fronts stall and ride along to our north, which will keep the chance for a few showers around, but the heaviest and most persistent rain stays to our north. Into next week temperatures start off in the lower 70′s with scattered showers and a few storms Monday and Tuesday. Slightly drier and cooler air looks to arrive by the middle of next week. For now continue to enjoy the warm weather, but also keep the rain gear close by.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
