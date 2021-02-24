FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds build throughout the day, scattered showers arriving this evening

A few areas of patchy fog have developed this morning and much like our Tuesday morning that has been confined to I-10 points south towards the coast, so as you head off to work and school this morning just allow yourself a little extra time in case you encounter some of this fog. Despite the lack of sunshine expected today temperatures will be on the rise throughout the afternoon as we can expect to reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s once again so a pleasant afternoon in store. However, the one difference is that chance for a few showers to pop up through the afternoon and more so into the evening as we see an upper level disturbance push into the region. Rain will be on the lighter side as well as spotty with not everyone getting in on the action, but what we will all see is warmer weather for Thursday morning as we start off well above average in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.