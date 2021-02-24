Dr. Francis X. Bride Jr. leaves $9 million to McNeese State University

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The late Dr. Francis X. Bride Jr. has left the largest planned gift in the history of McNeese State University to the college.
The McNeese State University Foundation has received $4 million of an approximate $9 million gift from Dr. Bride’s estate.
The bequest will help establish the “Francis X. Bride Professorship in Science and Health Professions” and the “Francis X. Bride Scholarship in Science and Health Professions.”
Dr. Bride previously established the “Francis Bride Memorial Scholarship” in honor of his father, of which, nine students have received to this date.
Originally attending McNeese, Dr. Bride received early admission to Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans as a three-year undergraduate before completing his internship, residency, and specialty training at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Dr. Bride then became a U.S. Navy Lt. Commander before returning to Lake Charles in 1980 and opening a gastroenterology clinic. There he often helped his staff with their education and assisted others with their business and professional goals.
The professorship and scholarship established by his gift will exist in perpetuity, according to Dr. Wade Rousse, vice president for university advancement and dean of the college of business.
“Dr. Bride has left a legacy that will positively impact our faculty and students for generations,” said Rousse. “His foresight in creating scholarships and professorships will provide more opportunities for our students to excel academically and for our faculty to advance their disciplines. The foundation is truly honored and touched by his generosity.”
Rousse credited Richard Reid, retired McNeese vice president for advancement, with the initial work on fostering the planned gift.
